During the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Christian Kirk only put up one catch for nine yards. Four other players on the Jaguars offense had more receptions and yards than Kirk, including Calvin Ridley, who put up eight receptions for 101 yards in his debut.

However, Christian Kirk fantasy managers can expect Kirk to see more opportunities versus the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. As coach Doug Pederson says, Kirk should be able to take advantage of man defense versus the Chiefs and get more chances versus that scheme since he doesn't play as effectively against the Colts' zone schemes.

Pederson said, “Christian thrives against man-defense… he'll get his chances [this weekend vs. Chiefs],” via Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL.

Christian Kirk had a career-year when he led the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season while he caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He proved worthy of the huge four-year $72 million contract he signed in the prior offseason when he put up this performance.

After such a strong 2o22 campaign, Doug Pederson's comments also cleared up why he was featured so little in the first game. Calvin Ridley was certainly going to take away targets and production from Kirk, but fantasy managers likely didn't expect to see so few catches from Kirk. The offense will certainly continue to be crowded with weapons in Kirk, Ridley, Zay Jones, running back Travis Etienne, and tight end Evan Engram, but Kirk should still see weeks where he is a primary target.