Christian Kirk was the Jacksonville Jaguars' leading receiver in 2022, establishing himself as a reliable weapon for Trevor Lawrence, and that could change with Calvin Ridley in the fold for the 2023 season, but he is not worried his personal stats this season. Kirk wants to win, even if it sacrifices his personal stats.

“Personal statistics and accolades, those come with how well the team does, how much success we have,” Christian Kirk said, via Adam Stites of JaguarsWire. “That'll all take care of itself. If you buy into what we're trying to do, and that's to win a championship here, the rest will handle itself.”

Kirk will still be a staple of the Jaguars' offense, but he said that the team as a whole prioritizes putting their egos to the side.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I think we're all bought into just putting our pride aside, checking it at the door, and coming together as one,” Kirk said, via Stites. “We all know it's going to be week-to-week of who's able to have those opportunities to individually have a big game. But as long as we're walking off the field with a W, I'm sure we're all going to be happy.”

It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars' offense works this season with Calvin Ridley in the fold. Trevor Lawrence will look to further establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and the Jaguars will look to become contenders in the AFC.

The Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 1.