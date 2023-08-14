The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to repeat as AFC South champions. They've got a very solid young roster in place but recently looked into an addition of a 30-year-old former Pro Bowler: defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

Adding Clowney would bolster a Jaguars defense that features young edge rushers Josh Allen and Travon Walker. Doug Pederson's defense in 2022 did a good job of hurrying quarterbacks and Clowney would be able to help make them better in that area. Although he wasn’t at his best last year, the prior year saw him register 9.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games.

Clowney met with the team as he looks for his next squad after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. However, there are no guarantees as of yet that he'll be heading to Duval. Pederson said that Clowney had a good visit with the Jaguars but that he did not get an offer, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Baltimore Ravens have offered Clowney a contract, giving him another playoff team to join ahead of the season. The Jaguars could be a more intriguing destination for Clowney if he believes their chances of making a playoff run are better.

While the Jaguars don’t have a pressing need for Clowney — signings this late in the offseason rarely address such needs — he would certainly be a solid addition for depth purposes. Their division is not expected to be competitive unless rookie QBs C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are great from the get-go but they still have work to do in order to be in the elite class in the AFC.