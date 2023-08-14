The Jacksonville Jaguars have favored continuity this offseason over adding veteran players to their roster, with kicker Brandon McManus the teams most notable addition this summer. However, that may soon change, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports that three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney met with the Jaguars on Sunday after receiving a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Looking to build off of their momentum after winning the AFC South title in 2022 at 9-8, reinforcing their pass rush is among the team's biggest needs, with edge rusher Arden Key leaving them for the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The speedy Key amassed 4.5 sacks last season, ranking third on the team while being only 0.5 sacks behind defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

Smoot, whose claim to fame off the field came when he helped his wife deliver their child in his living room last year, re-signed with Jacksonville on a one-year deal this offseason but hit the PUP list immediately as he recovers from a partially torn Achilles tendon. Smooth suffered the injury in Dec. 2022, and will likely be out to around that time this year.

Although 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and 2019 No. 7 pick Josh Allen — who combined for 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 32 quarterback hits last season — will still be fixtures in the Jags defense, there's no question that they could stand to address their depth.

Not in the least because the Jaguars waited until the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add a pass rusher, selecting 6-foot-1 and 237-pound Yasir Abdullah out of Louisville. Abdullah, who has a knack for getting into the backfield, could be a replacement for the underwhelming K'Lavon Chaisson.

Although Clowney's injury history could be a point of concern for the Jaguars as well, his experience and body of work make him a definitively positive addition for their pass rush.

Playing for the Cleveland Browns since 2021, Clowney has amassed 11.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits, 38 solo tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.