After the final picks of the 2024 NFL Draft were announced, the New Orleans Saints are poised to start anew, having carefully chosen seven new talents to sport their iconic black and gold jerseys. This draft was especially pivotal for the Saints as they aimed to address key deficiencies and inject a dose of fresh talent into their squad. Focused on securing both players who could make an immediate impact and those with potential for future development, the Saints expertly maneuvered through the draft with a mix of tactical acumen and foresight. This clearly signaled their intention to climb back to the top of the league.

Saints' 2024 NFL Draft Strategy

The emphasis for the Saints entering this year's draft was clear. They wanted to solidify the fundamentals, particularly in the trenches. Keep in mind that Trevor Penning has yet to become the steadfast tackle they had envisioned. As for Andrus Peat, he is nearing the end of his contract in 2025.

Defensively, the team was in search of enhanced depth and more dynamic capabilities at both the defensive tackle and edge positions. Despite Derek Carr delivering competent performances at quarterback in 2023, there were also lingering questions about whether his leadership would be enough for the Saints to reach their full potential.

Here we'll look at the New Orleans Saints' 2024 NFL Draft class and provide our grades for all of their 7 draft picks.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Grade: A

With the 14th overall pick, the Saints secured offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. That was a move that surprised many as he was expected to go earlier, perhaps to the New York Jets. Fuaga’s unexpected availability at pick 14 was a fortunate break for the Saints. It addressed a key positional need while also presenting great draft value. Fuaga's performance last season included 339 pass-blocking snaps with only 12 quarterback pressures and not a single sack. His addition strengthens the Saints’ offensive line significantly without the cost of trading up.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Grade: B

In a strategic move, the Saints traded up to select cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry 41st overall. McKinstry is known for his physicality. Now, he is expected to mesh well within the Saints' defensive system. Despite a competitive secondary, McKinstry’s college track record highlights his potential. Recall that he started as a true freshman under Nick Saban and broke up 23 passes. The Saints exchanged later picks (No. 168 and 190) to advance from 45th to 41st, targeting McKinstry specifically. Sure, the trade was generally beneficial. However, the move raised some eyebrows given other pressing team needs.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Grade: B

Spencer Rattler brings a notable blend of confidence, collegiate success, and technical skill to the Saints. His arm talent and improved footwork, which enhances his throwing accuracy, mark significant positives. Rattler’s potential impact adds an exciting dimension to the Saints’ quarterback options.

Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Grade: C

Bub Means emerged as the standout receiver in a struggling Pittsburgh offense. He amassed 721 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. His speed and leaping ability make him a potent deep threat and a reliable option for contested catches. However, his lack of route-running precision could limit his effectiveness unless he can refine his skills.

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Grade: B

Jaylan Ford comes to the Saints with an ideal linebacker build and a versatile skill set that could see him playing multiple linebacker positions. His aggressive run defense and effective play in short zone coverage are significant assets. However, his sometimes questionable instincts and limited athleticism in extended coverage could challenge his adaptation to the NFL.

Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Grade: A

Khristian Boyd stands out with his powerful play and ability to dominate as a nose tackle or in a 3-technique role. Despite often facing double-teams, Boyd’s leverage and strength allow him to consistently disrupt the backfield. He can be a strong presence on the Saints’ defensive line.

Josiah Ezirim, OL, Eastern Kentucky

Grade: B

Lastly, Josiah Ezirim's selection aims to bolster the Saints' offensive line depth. Yes, he may not offer value on special teams. However, Ezirim's potential versatility at tackle or guard positions aligns with New Orleans' successful history of developing late-round offensive linemen into key contributors.

Looking Ahead

The New Orleans Saints' 2024 draft class represents a balanced mix of immediate contributors and developmental prospects. Each has been selected with strategic intentions to fortify key areas of the team. The Saints have managed to blend value and need seamlessly, making calculated moves to ensure they maximize the talent infusion from this draft class.

Sure, there are some areas of concern, particularly in developing raw talent and addressing all positional needs effectively. That said, the Saints have laid a solid foundation that could very well translate into improved performance in the upcoming seasons. This draft class not only addresses immediate gaps but also builds a promising base for future success, marking a pivotal step in the team’s ongoing quest to return to championship contention.