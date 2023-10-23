Jake Paul showed out in his last fight against Nate Diaz, a fight that he won via unanimous decision. After the fight in an in-ring post-fight speech, Paul offered to fight Diaz in MMA next for a potential $10 Million in the PFL‘s newest PPV Super Fight Division.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz agree to $10 million MMA fight in @PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/DT1IQUTXiw — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 6, 2023

Paul has revealed that he will be fighting again before the end of the year on December 15th. There have been speculations that Paul will be boxing Nate Diaz again for a second straight time. This rumor has already been shown to be false as Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has come out and said that Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz however, they were both offered a rematch but not in boxing in MMA in the PFL's SmartCage.

For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again. Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 23, 2023

This seems like it would be an easy fight to make as Diaz was attempting a guillotine choke during his boxing match with Paul. However, it looks like Diaz is calling for a rematch in boxing instead of welcoming Paul to the world of mixed martial arts.

PFL have now made Jake Paul and Nate Diaz an official offer for an MMA rematch, Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions have stated. They said Jake has accepted this offer, while Nate is calling for a boxing rematch instead. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 23, 2023

It remains to be seen what lies for both of these two but it looks like Paul is ready to make the transition to MMA and could be doing so before the end of 2023. Meanwhile, it is up in the air as to what is next for Stockton's Nate Diaz but don't rule anything out and expect the unexpected with him.