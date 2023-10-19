Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have unfinished business with one another. After the two had squared off in the boxing ring, their next venture would be to see who would come out of the PFL's SmartCage. Diaz knows that he was not in full fighting shape in their first bout. It was not what fans were used to when he won The Ulitmate Fighter 5 and was challenged in the UFC. A fight may be in the works and the MMA fighter may have just confirmed it in his latest Instagram post, via SB Nation

Nate Diaz published a promotional poster on his social media account with the caption, “Rematch December. You ain’t got nobody to fight.” The UFC and Ultimate Fighter 5 winner was looking for all the smoke as he also headed to X afterward. “Rematch with this scared bitch,” were the words that he posted that seemed to beg for Jake Paul to respond.

Both fighters have not clashed with other opponents after their showdown in August. Paul notched the victory with much ease. But, this was way out of Nate Diaz's comfort zone. He contested the influencer boxer while weighing 185 pounds which was way above the normal weight he would fight in.

Leading up to the post, Diaz was offered $10 million to sign with the PFL for a match in the SmartCage. Paul had recently signed with them immediately after they went toe-to-toe against one another. Will December 15 be a lock? Who will get pummeled to the ground in this much-anticipated rematch?