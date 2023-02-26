There has been plenty of legitimate hype around the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but there has also quite a bit of hubbub about an alleged leaked script that was making the rounds online. However, TMZ is out to say that this script is fake.

The script is a one-page document titled “Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Script – Revision #4 – Final” and goes into some detail about how each round is expected to go. According to what this script claims, Paul would wind up winning by TKO in the eighth round. There’s stuff in there about Fury “acting out an eye injury” that forces the referee to call the fight in favor of Paul.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But TMZ insists the script is fake news, noting “multiple inconsistencies” on the document. It certainly would be pretty scandalous if it were real and things played out as it says given this is a professional boxing match. Conspiracy theorists and those who don’t want to give Paul any credit for his boxing wins have speculated about his fights being fixed, but there has been no real proof of this.

Jake Paul is looking to move to 7-0 in his professional boxing career with a win over Fury, who’s 8-0. This fight has been a long time coming and should bring plenty of excitement after the two men spent a lot of time trash talking each other in the lead-up. We’ll see how this fight plays out and if it’s anywhere close to this script.