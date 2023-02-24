Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are just a few days away from their highly-anticipated boxing match in Saudi Arabia, and the two upped the stakes even higher on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference.

The two boxers agreed to a hefty bet that “could leave one of them without a dime,” TMZ Sports reported on Thursday. There are already millions of dollars riding on the winner of the fight between The Problem Child and TNT, with more being heaped on this week.

Paul proposed the deal during the pre-fight press conference, saying that if Fury beats him, he will double his purse — but if Paul is victorious, he gets all of the winnings from the fight.

The two shook on the deal, and Paul said his lawyers would draft the paperwork beforehand to prove his seriousness about the wager, per TMZ Sports. Of course, a brief altercation ensued between the two afterwards, which almost came to fisticuffs, but the two were separated just in time.

“You’re a s**thouse,” Fury said during the exchange. “You are full of s**t, you little b***h. I’ll put you out inside the first round.”

“You heard that, ladies and gentlemen…it’s a deal!” Paul responded.

It’s certainly a risky bet for both fighters: “Paul has previously claimed the fight will be the biggest payday of Fury’s career,” according to TMZ.

Paul is undefeated as a boxer with a perfect 6-0 record, but Fury will almost certainly be the toughest opponent he has fought in his career, as the British pro is 8-0 himself.

This wouldn’t be the first pre-fight bet Jake Paul has made; Tyron Woodley had to get a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo after Paul won their fight in 2021.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is sure to be an electric bout, and will have the entire boxing world on edge to see if The Problem Child or TNT will remain undefeated when the dust settles.