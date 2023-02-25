The long-awaited bout between these two viral sensations has been in the works for over a year. Now, it’s time for them to finally stand across the ring from each other in the main event from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will take on a lifelong boxer and reality star in Tommy Fury. It’s the first time Jake Paul has faced someone who specializes in the ring, so it’ll be a true test to see if his skills are up to par. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Paul-Fury prediction and pick.

Jake Paul comes into this fight at 6-0. He has yet to face an actual boxer, but has been able to beat an array of former UFC fighters. His wins include knockouts of Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, a decision against Tyron Woodley, and a knockout over Woodley. His last, and most impressive, win came against a 47-year old Anderson Silva where Paul fought to a unanimous decision. He’s certainly shown that he is serious about chasing his boxing dreams and has future plans to compete in MMA. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles an experienced boxer in Tommy Fury. Jake Paul stands 6’1″ and has a 74-inch reach.

Tommy Fury comes into this fight undefeated at 8-0 and has fought all of his fights on the British Boxing circuit. A talented prospect who’s been around boxing his whole life and seen the successes of his brother, Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury has the skills capable of making a name for himself in the ring. He’ll be putting a lot on the line in this fight as he agreed to wager his purse at the press conference. Fury will look to prove that boxing is not a sport someone can just skip the line in, and that a lifetime of training in the sport means something. Fury stands 6’0″ and has an 80-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Odds

Jake Paul: -138

Tommy Fury: +108

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +104

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -134

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

TV: ESPN+ PPV

Stream: DAZN, ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

Why Jake Paul Will Win

There’s still not much to base Jake Paul’s boxing skills off of since he has yet to face a true boxer. In the ring, however, he’s shown that he can throw shots with power and is willing to go the distance and grind out a fight. He keeps his hands up high and loads up on his shots. His accuracy isn’t perfect, but when Paul lands he can usually do damage. He has issues with his defense and doesn’t like being backed up by his opponent, as seen in the first Woodley fight. Paul prefers to be the aggressor and will wait patiently before unload his hooks.

There’s always going to be a question about the legitimacy of Jake Paul’s fights. Are his opponents getting paid to take a dive? Maybe. Is he only facing opponents he knows he can beat in order to build himself up? 100%. Is he serious about getting better as a fighter and improving each time he gets in the ring? Definitely, yes. That will be the biggest factor for Paul in this one. He’s very motivated, trains hard, and will be confident that he can sleep Tommy Fury.

Why Tommy Fury Will Win

Tommy Fury is best known for being the brother of one of the best heavyweights of all time in Tyson Fury. He’s been around the sport his whole life and has been coached by his father and former boxer John Fury. He’s spent a lifetime of training in the gym and knows what it takes to be a professional boxer. He’s very built and powerful, throwing his shots with good accuracy. If his output is high, Fury is usually landing damaging shots. He does, however, leave his head up and throw looping bombs without much direction.

The biggest question for Fury will be his record. He’s faced awful competition and has often fought fighters with little to no experience in the ring. His eight wins are about as inflated as you can get, so there’s no telling how he’ll fare against an aggressive Paul. He’ll certainly be the more technical puncher, but he doesn’t handle pressure very well. Fury will have to cover up and be smart defensively if Paul starts to land big shots.

Final Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Prediction & Pick

There’s no telling how any of these fights are going to go. Thus far, it seems as though Jake Paul has been beating questionable opponents under questionable circumstances by spectacular fashion. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has one of the fluffiest records you’ll ever see. Nevertheless, I think this fight will come down strictly to who is the more active fighter in there. I see Fury being too defensive and forgetting to throw punches while Jake Paul lands to the body. I’d never put actual money down on a Jake Paul fight, but if I had to I’d side with him in this one.

Final Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Prediction & Pick: Jake Paul (-138)