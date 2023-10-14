“The Burial,” which was recently released October 6 on Prime Video, has been generating significant buzz among film enthusiasts. Starring Oscar winners Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx, this highly anticipated movie has already garnered acclaim from film critics nationwide. Set in the mid-1990s, the story revolves around Willie E. Gary, a non-traditional lawyer portrayed by Jamie Foxx, who embarks on a mission to rescue the struggling Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe family funeral home business from financial turmoil.

Willie E. Gary, a remarkable individual and a two-time HBCU graduate, holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shaw University and a law degree from North Carolina Central University. Through the film, viewers delve into the complexities of race and power injustice, as the characters navigate an intriguing and thought-provoking narrative.

“The Burial” has already received critical acclaim, boasting a remarkable 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7/10 rating on IMDb. Renowned film critics, including those from The New York Times, have described it as a captivating courtroom drama. Glenn Kenny, a reporter for The Times, praised the film for its broad relevance, stating, “The Burial develops into a lively courtroom drama with wide-ranging pertinence. The lead actors deliver the expected bravura performances, but they approach the material with a serious and nuanced approach.”

The standout performance of Jamie Foxx has garnered particular attention, with Rolling Stone even suggesting that his portrayal in this film serves as a reminder of his immense talent. Anticipation is high for “The Burial” in this year's award season, with predictions of another Oscar nomination for Jamie Foxx in the Best Actor category. With its star-studded cast and compelling storyline, this film is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. It also is an amazing profile of an HBCU alumnus and the change agents that black college graduates are for their chosen fields of endeavor.