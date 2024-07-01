With Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)’s release date fast approaching, players may be wondering what they can expect from the game. In this article, we will detail all of the details you need to know about the ZZZ 1.0 launch, including the launch rewards, events, and more.

ZZZ 1.0 Launch Details

Let’s start off with the release date. ZZZ comes out on July 3, 2024, 7:00 PM PDT/July 4, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC+8. It will be available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

Additionally, preloading for the game begins on July 2, 2024, at UTC +8. There’s now official time yet as to when the preload will begin, but players in the US can expect to to arrive either in the afternoon of July 1, or early morning of July 2.

ZZZ Launch Rewards

Players will be getting a whole lot of pulls once the game launches, although they shouldn’t expect them to arrive all at once. Let’s go through each of the free rewards in turn.

The first is the pre-registration reward. For reaching 40,000,000+ pre-registrations, all players will receive the following rewards:

20x Master Tapes

5x Boopon

30,000x Denny

A-Rank Agent Corin

Players will receive these rewards upon entering the game.

Next is the Cunning Generosity event, which will immediately reward players 10x Master Tapes. The claim period for this event is from July 4, 2024, to August 13, 2024.

After that is the New City Visitor’s Passport, a 7-day check-in event where players can get a total of 10x Encrypted Master Tapes. The claim period for this event is from July 4, 2024, to August 13, 2024.

Following the New City Visitor’s Passport is the Sixth Street Giveaway, another 7-day check-in event that rewards 10x Encrypted Master Tapes. The claim period for this event is from July 11, 2024, to August 13, 2024.

Next is yet another 7-day check-in event: “En-Nah” Into Your Lap. This will reward players will 10x Boopons. The claim period for this event is from July 24, 2024, to August 13, 2024.

After this is the Road to proxy Greatness, a milestone event that gives players rewards based on their Inter-Knot level. They will receive the following rewards:

Inter-Knot Level 5 10x Master Tapes 10x Boopon

Inter-Knot Level 15 10x Master Tapes 10x Boopon

Inter-Knot Level 20 10x Master Tapes 15x Boopon

Inter-Knot Level 25 10x Master Tapes 10x Boopon

Inter-Knot Level 30 1600x Polychrome 10x Boopon



Lastly, there’s the Pre-Release Special Program Viewing Gift, a ZZZ Redemption Code which will give players the following items:

300x Polychrome

30,000 Denny

2x Senior Investigation Log

3x W-Engine Energy Module

Players can redeem the code from July 4, 2024, to July 11, 2024.

ZZZ Launch Banners

The first half of ZZZ 1.0 features the Mellow Waveride Banner, running from launch until July 24, 2024. The banner features Ellen, an S-Rank Ice character. The banner also features the A-Rank agents Anton Ivanov and Soukaku.

Alongside Ellen’s banner is the Deep Sea Visitor W-Engine Banner. The Deep Sea Visitor is an S-Rank W-Engine for Attack characters, notably Ellen.

The second half of 1.0, on the other hand, features the Unswerving Bullet Banner. It will run from July 24, 2024 until around mid-August. The banner features Zhu Yuan, an S-Rank Ether character. The banner also features the A-Rank agents Ben Bigger and Nicole Demara.

Alongside Zhu Yuan’s banner is the Riot Suppressor Mark VI W-Engine Banner. The Riot Suppressor Mark VI is an S-Rank W-Engine for Attack characters, notably Zhu Yuan.

The Stable Channel Standard Banner will also be available at launch, and will feature the S-Rank agents Rina, Grace Howard, Kooleda, Nekomata, Soldier 11, and Von Lycaon. Similar to Honkai: Star Rail, drawing 300 times in the Stable Channel allows the player to get a copy of previously mentioned characters.

This is a one-time feature. After players get their free S-Rank, the feature will be deactivated.

ZZZ Launch Events

Launch events are also ongoing for the game, starting with the Bangboo on the Road event. To participate in the event, players must head to the official Messenger and WhatsApp channels of Zenless Zone Zero. Once there, players must send “Bangboo” in the chat.

Players must then choose an item in the chart for the Travelboo to take on its journey. Finally, they must subscribe to the official messenger and What’sApp account.

The event runs until July 7, 2024, at 12:00 UTC+8. Rewards will be delivered after July 10, 2024.

Another event that’s happening right now is the Stock Up web event, in which players can receive various rewards, like Drive Discs, Boopons, and an A-Rank W-Engine. This event will run until July 18, 2024.

That’s all for the rewards and events that players can expect with the launch of ZZZ 1.0. Again, ZZZ comes out on July 4, 2024.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.