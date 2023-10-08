In a clash between two of the top 25 teams in the FCS, North Carolina Central secured a dominant victory 34-23 victory over Elon University. Davius Richard, put on an offensive show, scoring four touchdowns for the Eagles. Elon came into the game with an eight-game home winning streak. Elon also hadn't allowed a touchdown in their stadium for the previous 15 quarters before Saturday's matchup. The Eagles shattered their streak by a mile, scoring five touchdowns on the afternoon.

Elon scored the first 10 points in the opening quarter, but NCCU roared back in the second quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take the halftime lead. The Eagles continued to extend their lead in the second half, while Elon fought back with a late touchdown. However, NCCU's strong performance ensured they maintained a comfortable lead until the end.

Richard demonstrated his versatility by rushing for a season-high 114 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he completed 21 out of 35 passes for 171 yards and threw a touchdown. Senior running back Latrell “Mookie” Collier was an offensive threat, rushing for 95 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown run. Collier also made history, becoming the ninth Eagle in North Carolina Central history to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards.

Richard and Collier, the dynamic rushing duo, have been a dominant force this season, scoring an impressive 16 rushing touchdowns through the first six weeks. Sophomore receiver Joaquin Davis, had a standout performance with five receptions for 72 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown.

NCCU's defense delivered an outstanding performance, recording 14 stops for a loss and eight sacks, the most by the Eagles since 2019. Several defensive players stood out, including Quantez Mansfield, Trey Middleton, Kendrick DuJour, Jayden Flaker, and Jason Chambers.

The victory marked a significant milestone in NCCU's football history, as it was their 500th win. It also marked their third consecutive victory against a top-25 FCS team. Head coach Trei Oliver boasts a 3-1 record against nationally-ranked opponents since becoming head coach of his alma mater in the 2019 season.

NCCU will have a bye week before their first MEAC matchup against Morgan State University on Thursday, October 19. The game will be televised on ESPNU at 7:30 PM