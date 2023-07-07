The Utah Jazz may be done making big moves this offseason, as they currently have 15 players under contract. They may not be entering next season with as much depth as they did when they surprised the world with their strong start to the 2022-23 season, but the Jazz have certainly built a solid young core that could, once again, threaten for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Acquiring John Collins for such a measly price was a stroke of genius from the Jazz front office, even if the former Atlanta Hawks big man's contract isn't the most team-friendly. Collins is only 25 years old, and he adds two-way versatility to an already-stacked frontcourt boasting the likes of Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and Kelly Olynyk. They also added Taylor Hendricks, a 3 and D power forward, into the mix, adding to the Jazz's arsenal of skilled big men.

Meanwhile in the backcourt, the Jazz agreed on a three-year extension with Jordan Clarkson, while Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Ochai Agbaji, not to mention Kris Dunn, are still around to fill the majority of minutes in the backcourt. Keyonte George should also make his case to crack the rotation.

Thus, with the dust settling on free agency, the Jazz's most likely course of action from this point forward is to stand pat — barring any trades involving Sexton, a player the team has reportedly been shopping around. But in this stage of free agency, there may be bargains to be had — and the Jazz may be better off trying to pounce on such opportunities.

With that said, here are two bargain-bin targets the Jazz could target in free agency.

Bargain-bin free agent targets for Jazz: PJ Washington or Dylan Windler

Why should the Jazz, of all teams, target PJ Washington when they have too many players in the frontcourt who will warrant minutes? Washington, as versatile as he is, is not a small forward, so he will have to compete with the likes of John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler for minutes. But this far into free agency, the price may be just right for the Jazz to pounce on the opportunity to sign him away from the Charlotte Hornets.

Washington should warrant interest on the trade market among teams in need of some 3 and D contributions at either frontcourt spot. Washington is also a passing lane deterrent, having racked up a healthy steals total throughout his career, while he's also capable of raining fire from 3. He should have no problem slotting alongside Hendricks and Olynyk off the bench, with the 19-year old rookie sliding down to the three.

Of course, the Hornets can just match any offer anyway, so pursuing PJ Washington may not be the most fruitful endeavor. But at a cut-rate price, the Jazz should sense blood in the water — although again, this may be a pipe dream, given Washington's reported contract demands.

When it comes to a more likely target, however, Dylan Windler comes to mind as a potential career-revival candidate in Salt Lake City, following in the footsteps of Kris Dunn and Luka Samanic. Windler has become lost in the shuffle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, unable to crack the rotation with Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, and even Danny Green slotting in above him on the Cavs' depth chart.

He played in only three games for the Cavs last season, and his value is at an all-time low. And at 26 years of age, he's not a prospect who can capture the imagination with the kind of player he could end up being.

But Dylan Windler, despite being pegged as a shooting specialist, contributes in a lot of facets. He fights on the defensive end even if his lateral burst may not be the best, while he is also an underrated presence on the glass. His 6'10 wingspan also allows him to become a positive on defense.

Alas, his shooting hasn't been the best, and he has struggled to stay away from the injury bug throughout his career. The Cavs, despite drafting him in the first round in 2019, decided not to tender him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent — which isn't a surprise, given how intent they are on building off last year's 50-win effort.

But the Jazz could perhaps use a player of Dylan Windler's skillset. Windler showed in his stint in the G-League last season that he could stroke it from deep still, and the Jazz don't exactly have a player to fill the role he would play should he land with the team. If Windler can improve as a movement shooter, he should find some minutes as a floor-spacer who can make the lives of the Jazz's ballhandlers that much easier.

Given how low his stock is, he may be available for a minimum contract, and at that point, there's not much risk for Utah to take on the 26-year old guard out of Belmont.