The Utah Jazz made a significant move in the 2023 NBA free agency. They re-signed Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson to a three-year, $55 million contract. The deal, finalized on July 2, 2023, secures Clarkson's presence on the team through 2025-26. Recall that he was the second-leading scorer for the Jazz last season and a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Clarkson's contributions are vital to the team's offensive firepower. In this article, we will analyze and grade the impact and value of Clarkson's contract, highlighting its implications for the Utah Jazz's future.

Jordan Clarkson's Journey and Skillset

Jordan Clarkson's scoring prowess and ability to create his own shot have defined his NBA career. These have made him a valuable asset for the Jazz. Last season, Clarkson reached new heights by delivering a career-best performance. He averaged an impressive 20.8 points per game, showcasing his ability to put the ball in the basket consistently. Additionally, he contributed 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, demonstrating his well-rounded skills on the court.

What sets Clarkson apart is not just his scoring ability but also his efficiency. Shooting at a solid 44.4 percent from the field, he displayed a keen understanding of shot selection and a knack for finding ways to put the ball through the hoop. His three-point shooting also proved valuable, as he connected on 33.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Clarkson's ability to stretch the floor and convert from long-range added a crucial dimension to the Jazz's offensive game plan.

Clarkson's impact on the Jazz's offense was palpable throughout the season. His scoring output provided a significant boost to the team's overall point production. He just made it harder for opponents to defend against their potent offensive attack. His ability to create his own shot allowed him to generate scoring opportunities even in challenging situations. Clarkson relieved pressure on his teammates and made the Jazz's offense more dynamic.

Furthermore, Clarkson's contributions went beyond the stat sheet. His scoring bursts often came at crucial moments in games, providing momentum swings in the Jazz's favor. Whether it was a timely three-pointer or a crafty drive to the basket, Clarkson had a knack for making big plays when the team needed them most.

Now let's grade Clarkson's new deal with the Jazz.

Grade: A

The new contract between Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz is a beneficial agreement for both parties involved. Valued at $55 million over three years, the deal signifies the Jazz's recognition of Clarkson's instrumental role in their success. His ability to energize the team as a scoring threat off the bench is invaluable.

With the Jazz ranking 10th in offensive efficiency last season, Clarkson's consistent scoring and shot creation will contribute significantly to their continued competitiveness. This contract extension ensures that the Jazz retain a dynamic offensive weapon and maintain stability as they aim to compete in the demanding Western Conference.

His combo with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen could also display a higher gear next season. That's especially possible thanks to the arrival of John Collins, too.

Comparing Contracts: The Improvement

Clarkson's new contract represents a significant improvement over his previous deal with the Jazz. Let's compare the two:

Previous Contract:

In 2019, Clarkson signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Jazz. This contract included a player option for the fourth year, which he exercised and parlayed into this new deal.

New Contract:

The recent extension secures Clarkson for three more years, with the Jazz committing $55 million. The new deal offers an average annual salary of $2.3 million more than his previous contract, highlighting the team's confidence in his abilities.

That said, this contract involves a significant financial commitment for a guy who's already 31 years old. This raises the possibility of performance expectations not being met. To mitigate that, the Jazz must continue building a strong supporting cast around Clarkson to improve their competitiveness in the Western Conference.

A Promising Future for the Jazz

Despite the Utah Jazz's mixed performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, finishing with a 37-45 record, the team is well-positioned for the future. Retaining Jordan Clarkson through a lucrative contract extension ensures the continuity of their offensive success. Additionally, the Jazz have a bevy of young talents and future draft picks. This gives them a lot of opportunities to enhance their roster even more.

In conclusion, the Utah Jazz's decision to secure Jordan Clarkson's services with a contract extension is a prudent move. The Jazz recognize his immense value as a scorer and energizer off the bench. While financial considerations are significant, the pros of retaining Clarkson far outweigh the cons.