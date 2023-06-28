The NBA offseason is in full swing following the 2023 NBA Draft and, after adding rookie forwards Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston to their stable of talent, the Milwaukee Bucks have turned their sights on a few veterans they would like to re-sign: All-Star forward Khris Middleton, 2023 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Brook Lopez, and the defensive-minded Jae Crowder.

However, the Bucks also appear to have a trade target in mind as well, eyeing Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton. Believing Sexton to be a nice fit for new head coach Adrian Griffin's offensive system, the Bucks “could make a strong push” for the 24-year-old this offseason, per Bucks insider Jake Weinbach.

Sexton averaged 14.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent shooting from 3 last season while coming off the bench for the first time in his career. An aggressive driver who has made strides as an outside shooter and playmaker since being drafted eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton has a career average of 19.0 points per game.

While the Jazz acquired Sexton in their trade package for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell last offseason, their focus has been focused on 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year, Lauri Markkanen, and shot-blocking extraordinaire Walker Kessler.

With that in mind, over the past week, Utah drafted Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh before trading for former Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins.

The Jazz frontcourt is seemingly set. However, if Utah looks to move Collins in a 3- or 4-team trade, they could swap out Collins for a cheaper and more productive player in Bobby Portis.

In return, the Bucks get a potential starter that can make plenty of defenses pay for doubling two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.