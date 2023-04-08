Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers movie and TV franchise, opened up about his recovery from a devastating snowplow accident in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News. Renner, an Oscar nominee, revealed that he “lost a lot of flesh and bone” in the accident, but is feeling “refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” according to The New York Times.

Renner’s nephew was the only witness of the incident and began screaming for help after the crash, as he did not have his phone. In the interview, Jeremy Renner’s nephew recalled the incident, saying, “I saw him in a pool of blood and I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive.”

Doctors interviewed by ABC News said that if Renner hadn’t been in such good physical shape, he wouldn’t have had a great chance at surviving. About 10 weeks after the accident, Renner is beginning to regain enough strength to walk with a cane.

Renner said that he would wonder while in critical condition, “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” He also wrote a goodbye note to his family on his phone.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor, however, revealed that he wouldn’t hesitate to do put himself in danger again because the heavy machinery was on a path directly to his nephew. Despite the painful recovery, Renner remained positive, stating that he sees “a lucky guy” when he looks in the mirror.

Renner got emotional during the interview when Diane Sawyer reminded him about how he apologized to his family in the hospital using sign language. The Hawkeye actor’s courage and resilience throughout the ordeal serve as an inspiration to many.