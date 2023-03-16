Actor Jeremy Renner has been recovering from a serious snowplow accident, and he recently received a heartfelt letter from his nephew Auggie. Renner shared the letter on his Instagram story, which read, “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye. I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.” Renner plays the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel films.

It isn’t clear if Auggie was the nephew involved in the accident, as Renner was celebrating the holiday with multiple family members. However, Renner’s family has been providing him with support during his recovery. Renner reportedly climbed back into the rolling snowplow to attempt to stop or divert it once he realized it was heading towards his nephew. Unfortunately, he had to step onto the moving track, which resulted in him being pulled under the plow and sustaining serious chest injuries.

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-stars, including Chris Evans and Evangeline Lilly, have also been rallying around him during his recovery. Lilly shared that she expected to see Renner moaning and groaning in pain, but was pleasantly surprised to find him in good spirits and wheeling himself around. Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery journey on his Instagram account, including photos of himself on a stationary bike and working on his mental recovery with the self-help book, The Book of Awakening: Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have.

Despite the seriousness of the accident, Renner’s family, friends, and fans have been supporting him every step of the way. The heartfelt letter from his nephew Auggie is just one example of the love and encouragement Renner has received during this challenging time. As he continues to recover, Renner’s positive attitude and resilience are an inspiration to many.