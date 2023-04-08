Jeremy Renner opened up about his snowplow accident for the first time in an emotional sit-down with Diane Sawyer. The special titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” recalled what the actor thought would be his final moments.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” Renner recalled before tearing up. “‘Don’t let me live on tubes, on a machine. And if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now.'”

Later in his interview, the “Avengers” actor spoke about the support he received from his Avenger costar Anthony Mackie. Renner told Sawyer that he “was there at my bedside” as he recovered from his injuries. Sawyer asked Renner about “the best thing anyone said to you” following his accident, and the Oscar nominee said “it’s the actions” that really made him feel special.

“Mackie was there at my bedside in Reno,” he explained. He also gave a shoutout to the other MCU actors that reached out to him. Among them were Evangeline Lilly, who spoke to Access Hollywood about the incident back in February.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?'” the “Antman” star recalled. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

She continued, “It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Jan. 1 when he was injured clearing snow at his home. The “Avengers” actor was using a snowplow at the time when he found that the emergency brake system hadn’t been applied properly. The snowplow began going into the direction of his nephew and that’s when the actor went into hero mode and attempted to step up on the track to stop its path.