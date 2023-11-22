Robert Saleh held his breath when the Jets faced the Bills and Mekhi Becton went down but he does have good news for their Dolphins game.

The New York Jets need all the support they need to keep their postseason hopes alive. Robert Saleh already made the tough call to place Zach Wilson on the third string which means other players can step up. Unfortunately, one notable blow to these hopes was when Mekhi Becton suffered an injury when facing the tough Buffalo Bills secondary. However, the offensive lineman does not want to go down without swinging. He is doing his best to be ready as they square off against the Miami Dolphins.

Jets fans might need to hold their sigh of relief a little bit more because of Robert Saleh's huge update. He disclosed that Mekhi Becton is grinding it out such that he plays their Dolphins game, per SNY.

The Jets lineman suffered a high ankle sprain which worried a lot of fans. But, it seems like he is tired of being on the sidelines for a long time after going down in their Bills faceoff. He has suffered numerous injuries and went through a lot of surgeries to fix them from the 2021 season all the way to 2022. This means that any more missed time might affect his style of play and even put a dent in the Jets' record.

Saleh still has options when it comes to the Jets linemen but the rotation is getting thinner over time. Duane Brown, Chris Galser, Laken Tomlinson, and Carter Warren are all ready to spring into action to protect their quarterback. Will we see the Jets feature Becton in their lineup despite the grueling injury?