As if the New York Jets offensive line has not been decimated enough this season, Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter of their game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Becton is out with an ankle injury. He was hurt in pass protection, stayed down on the field grabbing his ankle and was helped to the sideline. After limping into the tent, he emerged and was taken away on a cart.

BREAKING: #Jets LT Mekhi Becton is being carted back to the locker room. This would be a blow. Injuries have been an issue for Becton throughout his career. This season he was among his healthiest. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 19, 2023

Rookie forth-round pick Carter Warren replaced Becton at left tackle. It was Warren’s NFL debut.

Becton and left guard Laken Tomlinson are the only Jets on the O-line that have started all 10 games this season. Becton started the first two games at right tackle and the next eight on the left side after veteran Duane Brown landed on IR with a hip injury.

A first-round pick in 2020, Becton played one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. But he’s been healthy this season, a rarity on New York’s beleaguered offensive line.

Mekhi Becton injury latest for Jets ravaged offensive line

Along with Brown, the Jets are without guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Connor McGovern, tackle Billy Turner and backup linemen Wes Schweitzer and Xavier Newman.

The Jets started their seventh different group of offensive linemen in 10 games Sunday. Not surprisingly, quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked three times on their first three possessions against the Bills.

Earlier Sunday, the Jets defense also took a hit when starting safety Tony Adams injured his hand and went straight to the locker room. Adams dove to defend a pass near the goal line and landed awkwardly with his hand under his body. Adams is doubtful to return.