By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Say this about the New York Jets, they do love them some Mike White.

The latest example of the quarterback’s popularity with his teammates took place Thursday. White’s post-practice media session was crashed by wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter, and ended up in laughs all around:

Elijah Moore and, later, Michael Carter join the media scrum to ask a question to Mike White. Moore asks about the WR corps. White plays along, naming every player … kiddingly skipping Moore … throwing him in at the end. #Jetspic.twitter.com/1B82Cfg9w9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 8, 2022

When “reporter” Moore asked a question about the Jets’ receiving corps, White was ready. The quarterback praised New York’s receivers, naming each by name, including those on the practice squad. Of course, he left one name out.

“Who else? There’s (Tyler) Conklin, oh no, he’s a tight end,” White quipped near the end of the list. “There’s Elijah Moore! Forgot about him.”

To which the second-year receiver replied, “There you go!”

Then White was asked by a (real) reporter if there was a receiver he was “freezing out on purpose.”

“Yeah, this dude named Elijah Moore. He’s always there. He never shuts up,” White said through a smirk.

That Moore was a part of this jovial scene is news in of itself. He requested a trade earlier this season amid his comments about a lack of chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets benched Wilson two weeks ago after a horrific start against the New England Patriots and a lack of accountability afterward that angered teammates.

Not to be outdone, columnist Michael Carter asked White what it’s like being from Florida https://t.co/l2Rz9zJIfopic.twitter.com/drVtNkbSGK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 8, 2022

White is 1-1 as a starter and has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his starts. He was intercepted twice by the Minnesota Vikings in a loss last week, but receiver Garrett Wilson was among several teammates who had his back.

“I’ll go to war for that boy,” Wilson said. “He’s got something special about him.”

When the Jets traveled to Minnesota, several players from the offense wore T-shirts with White’s face on it, with the phrase “Mike F***in’ White.”

Whether White can lead the Jets (7-5) to the playoffs is a more serious topic. It’s also unknown if coach Robert Saleh sticks with the 27-year-old or turns back to Wilson, which he has said is the plan at some point this season.

But when it comes to loving Mike White, there’s no debate in the Jets’ locker room.