By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Mike White struggled to get the New York Jets into the end zone all afternoon in their 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He sealed the defeat by throwing an interception at the goal line with 10 seconds to play. But Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had his QB’s back.

“I’ll got to work for that boy. He’s got something special about him,” Wilson said postgame.

Garrett Wilson on playing with Mike White: "I'll go to war for that boy. He's got something special about him." pic.twitter.com/gmEPKbV7Az — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 4, 2022

In his second start since replacing the benched Zach Wilson, White put up some big numbers with mixed results. He was 31 of 57 for 369 yards passing, helping the Jets rally from a 20-3 first-half deficit. But he was intercepted twice and New York was 1 for 6 in the red zone, including failing to score on two drives in the final two minutes.

Mike White in the red zone: 6-for-17, 24 yards, 1 INT. Hard to win with those numbers from a QB. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 4, 2022

Still, the Jets top receiver stood up for the 27-year-old quarterback.

“That boy’s a dawg man,” Wilson said. “He was out there controlling the huddle and never letting the moment get too big.”

Wilson played a big part in White’s success. The rookie caught eight passes for an NFL career-high 162 yards, including a 60-yard catch and run.

White scored the Jets only touchdown of the afternoon. On fourth-and- goal from the one midway through the fourth quarter, White was pushed across the goal line. It was originally ruled that White was stopped short — which would’ve made New York 0 for 6 in the red zone — but New York successfully challenged.

On fourth-and-goal with 1:43 to play, White threw a bullet in the end zone to Braxton Berrios but the receiver dropped the pass. The Jets defense held the Vikings to a three and out and White again marched his team downfield. But the Jets stalled in the red zone one last time and Camryn Byrnum stepped in front of Corey Davis for the pick.

“He’s a baller, obviously,” Berrios said about White.

Of New York’s issues in Vikings territory Sunday, White shouldered the blame.

“That’s on me.”

Yet another reason why Garrett Wilson and the Jets love their new QB1.