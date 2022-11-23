Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Jets had a rather tumultuous past week, largely due to the performance and subsequent lack of accountability from quarterback Zach Wilson following the loss vs. the New England Patriots. Wilson’s comments after the loss ruffled some feathers within the locker room and prompted the organization to make a quarterback change for Week 12 against the Bears. Robert Saleh declared Wednesday that Mike White would be starting for the Jets in Week 12.

The news of Zach Wilson’s benching spread across Twitter like a wildfire, and there was no shortage of jokes being made at the expense of the Jets quarterback. With Wilson set to be a healthy scratch in Week 12, Twitter pulled no punches as they reacted to the Jets’ big change.

Zach Wilson on the Jets bench pic.twitter.com/UBHBoe5JCz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 23, 2022

Wilson doesn’t seem to think he’s deserving of being benched, so he’s likely in for a rough time on Sunday when he’s not even suiting up.

zach wilson just eight years away https://t.co/1XhNn2EIXS — charles (parody) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 23, 2022

The Jets seem to be hoping that a Zach Wilson breakout is right around the corner… at least if you’re following the Geno Smith timeline for success.

Zach Wilson getting the jets to a 5-2 record. pic.twitter.com/0NsPVkXyAf — TPS (@TotalProSports) November 23, 2022

While the Jets got off to a strong start, how much of their success was really due to Wilson’s play as their starting quarterback?

Video of the #Jets locker room reacting to the Zach Wilson benching. pic.twitter.com/nqMYMvpSly — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 23, 2022

Jets players had been frustrated with Wilson’s play on the field and comments off of it, so they’re probably all-in on Mike White right now and excited for what’s to come.

zach wilson really all time bag fumbled that job i cant get over it lmaooooo he coulda said ANYTHING but "no, not my fault" and he'd still have a job — pawn with a king's mentality (@MostCrucified) November 23, 2022

Rather than just take accountability for a disappointing loss, Wilson refused to take the high road and now finds himself down the pecking order and potentially jobless.

A tragic tale in the lore of the Jets.