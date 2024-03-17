Jimmy Kimmel still has an axe to grind with Aaron Rodgers after the back-and-forth that the two had earlier this year. Kimmel took to his Jimmy Kimmel Live! live late-night show to come up with a “conspiracy theory” aimed at Rodgers after reports surfaced that he held controversial beliefs on the Sandy Hook shooting.
Kimmel directed his attention to Rodgers, saying during his monologue, “I hate to do this, because I’m not the conspiracy type. But I have my own issues with Aaron Rodgers. I’ve spent the last couple of months looking into this, and I think it’s time to share something with the world. It’s going to shock you, so buckle in. Aaron Rodgers never played football. He’s not a football player. He faked his entire career.
He continued, “The first time he played in an NFL game was last year — the week before his first game with the Jets, Aaron’s body double, the guy who played every single game for him before this, died of COVID, and they had nobody dumb-looking enough to fill in. So they had to bring in the real Aaron Rodgers, and he had to go in and fake an injury on the third play of opening day. That’s why he only threw one pass.”
The Origin Of The Beef
Kimmel's segment continues his issues with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Their feud started when Rodgers, in his weekly football season residence on The Pat McAfee Show, floated a conspiracy theory that Kimmel's name would appear in the then-unsealed court documents that included the names of more than 150 people mentioned in legal proceedings related to Epstein.
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who’s really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said in his controversial appearance on the show.
Kimmel unleashed on Rodgers for his insinuation on his late-night talk show.
“A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey's once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children. Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein's list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn't actually believe that; he just said it because he's mad at me for making fun of his topknot and his lies about being vaccinated.”
At the time, Kimmel said that he'd move on if Rogers apologized.
“When I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions. you know what I do? I apologize for it, which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't.”
Rodgers addressed the controversy on his next appearance on McAfee's show and didn't issue an apology.
“I was referring to the fact that if there is a list … and there are names on it, that would be the second time that a soft-brain junior college student, you know, wacko, anti-vax, antisemite, purveyor, spreader of misinformation, conspiracy theorist, MAGA, whatever other things have been said by him and other people in the media, would be right — twice.”
Kimmel addressed where he stood on the situation in the lead-up to the Oscars when asked if he'd ever be a guest on his late-night show in comments obtained by CNN
“The way I look at it, the next step is for Aaron Rodgers to reach out to me — not the other way around,” he said. “So, I don’t see that happening.”
It seems as if the right between the two is far from over and we've yet to see if Rodgers will respond in any way.