The New York Jets are far from a contender on paper as the NFL's offseason continues to progress, but they are a team to watch as Aaron Rodgers prepares to make his long-awaited return. The Jets signed a former Chargers product who could help the passing game immediately in Mike Williams, and now the Williams contract is being graded.
Some Jets fans have become fired up by the signing, so much so that they are predicting playoff and Super Bowl appearances.
With Williams now an official New Yorker, he decided to hit the town in style as fans took note of his presence.
Williams Spotted at Nets Game
Williams was spotted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a Nets game on Tuesday night as fans took note. The Nets lost by a final score of 104-91 to the New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson went absolutely bonkers, putting on a show for the Pelicans faithful to the chagrin of Nets fans.
Williams was spotted at courtside with what appeared to be a fresh new fit.
Already living the NY life: New #Jets WR Mike Williams is at the Brooklyn Nets game tonight. https://t.co/dRvSLgS6JP pic.twitter.com/zO5izsLttq
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2024
Williams' Impact on Jets, Rodgers
Williams was a first round pick in 2017 and is now expected to be one of if not the top targets for Rodgers. The former Clemson star had just 19 catches last season and has battled injuries for quite some time. Williams has size at the outside receiver position that is becoming increasingly rare in today's game, and Rodgers has the skill to put it to good use.
Williams is far from the second coming of Randy Moss or Terrell Owens, however. He has had two 1,000-plus yard seasons and one 10 touchdown-plus season, suggesting that Rodgers has his work cut out for him if he hopes to turn Williams into a Pro Bowler for the Jets this season.