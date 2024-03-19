The New York Jets are currently in the process of trying to retool their roster around star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be ready for the upcoming 2024 NFL season after injuring his Achilles just a few plays into the 2023 campaign and subsequently missing the rest of the year. In Rodgers' absence, the Jets were unable to make any legitimate push toward playoff contention, and one major flaw in their roster that was exposed was their lack of depth at the receiver position behind budding star Garrett Wilson.
According to the latest intel, the Jets' brass is now attempting to remedy that problem in the NFL free agency period, as the team on Tuesday signed former Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year contract that is reportedly worth up to $15 million, as initially reported by ESPN.
Needless to say, Jets fans over on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, were thrilled with the news that New York would be bringing Rodgers some much-needed help.
Some predicted that an AFC East division championship could be on the team's horizon in 2024.
Jets got Mike Williams. If they stay healthy they gon win the AFC East
— kamau Floyd (@mau_stax25) March 19, 2024
Highlights of Williams' Chargers career show an explosive wide receiver who will provide Rodgers with a legitimate downfield threat.
If healthy, Mike Williams is gonna be a DAWG with a healthy Aaron Rodgers back at QB for the Jets
pic.twitter.com/OD4n2cadPD
— Jdab (@JDabz87) March 19, 2024
Others went so far as to predict a Super Bowl championship for the Jets this upcoming season.
Jets needed a #2 WR.
They got one.
Get ready for Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. together on the road to the Super Bowl.
— Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) March 19, 2024
At 40 years old, it's unclear just how much Rodgers' body will be able to hold up; however, there's no denying that the Jets got a good bit more talented on Tuesday.