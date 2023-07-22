The New York Jets signed two free agents on Friday afternoon, though neither was Dalvin Cook. The Jets have been linked to the free agent running back and are considered front runners for his services along with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Instead, the Jets made a pair of lower-profile acquisitions. They signed defensive end Ife Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett.

We've signed DL Ife Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett. We've also released TE Izaiah Gathings. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2023

Odenigbo is a skilled pass rusher, who’s played for five teams in five NFL seasons. The 29-year-old had seven sacks in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings and has 14 sacks in 55 NFL games.

Last season, Odenigbo had 3.5 sacks and 19 QB pressures in 14 games split between the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joins an extremely deep group of defensive ends on the Jets roster. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starters, and Will McDonald IV, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who missed practice Friday with a leg contusion, is expected to be a stud pass rusher. The Jets also have 2022 first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, second-year pro Micheal Clemons, and pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff contending for snaps.

Crockett did not play last season after sustaining a torn ACL. The 25-year-old has largely been a practice squad player since entering the NFL in 2019. He did play five offensive snaps and 182 special teams snaps with the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Though they are interested in Cook, the Jets seem to be set at running back. Breece Hall is coming off ACL surgery but is the clear No. 1 back on the roster. Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight, rookie Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye are next on the depth chart.