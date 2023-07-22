The New York Jets are one of the teams pursuing free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but there are two hurdles keeping the team from completing a deal.

The Jets are wary of adding Cook as they are hopeful that RB Breece Hall will recover from the torn ACL he sustained last October during his rookie season. As of right now, Hall is starting training camp on the PUP list, but can be taken off the list at any time. He is currently unsure if he'll be ready for week 1, per Henry McKenna of FOX Sports.

For free agent Dalvin Cook, the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins are the 3 front-runners among the 6 interested teams, per sources close to the situation. Cook has an ongoing assault lawsuit. Jets urgency to sign Cook will depend upon that & when Breece Hall (ACL) recovers fully. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) July 21, 2023

The other concern regarding Cook is a lawsuit he's facing from his ex-girlfriend, who's accused him of physically abusing her. As of yesterday, his ex-girlfriend turned down a $1 million settlement to absolve him of wrongdoing. The results and ongoing process of this lawsuit will likely weigh heavily into the Jets decision. Aside from the Jets, AFC East rivals Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are the two other front runners in contention for picking up Cook, per Henry McKenna.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9th. The Vikings drafted Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft. After injuries shortened his first two seasons with Minnesota, Cook put up four consecutive 1,000 yard rushing seasons. In 2022, he recorded 1,173 yards on 264 carries, for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

If Hall is still recovering and the Jets do not sign Cook, they will most likely start the season with Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight at running back.