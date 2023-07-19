If Quinnen Williams is to be believed, then Jermaine Johnson is going to have a big season for the New York Jets in 2023.

When discussing how the Jets defense, No. 4 in the NFL last season, can improve, Williams deviated from the conversation to focus on Johnson.

“I give you one guy, Jermaine Johnson, who scratched the surface last year,” Williams said Wednesday. “Now he’s bigger, stronger, faster, more smarter when it comes down to the scheme … That guy right there took the initiative this offseason to get better.

“I’m sure he’s going to have a breakout year this year.”

Jermaine Johnson had a quiet rookie season after the Jets selected the defensive end with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — their third pick in the first round. He finished with 2.5 sacks, 14 QB pressures, and 29 tackles in 14 games of action.

The 24-year-old will be pushed for playing time in the Jets heavy rotation at the position by 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV, who signed his rookie contract with the team on Wednesday. Perhaps Johnson used the McDonald selection as extra motivation this offseason. Right now, each edge rusher sits behind Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers on the Jets depth chart as we approach the beginning to training camp practices.

It’s clear Johnson has already impressed Williams, though. And Williams, who signed a massive contract extension last week, knows a thing or two about breakout seasons. The 25-year-old had 12 sacks last season, was named first team All-Pro, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.