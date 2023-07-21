When the New York Jets conducted the second day of training camp Friday, their 2023 first-round draft pick was not on the field. Defensive end Will McDonald IV didn't participate in team drills and instead was off to the side wearing a sleeve on his right leg.

Jets coach Robert Saleh explained McDonald sustained a leg contusion during practice Thursday. He said McDonald should return soon and later inferred that his absence is not a problem for the Jets.

“We're as deep as anyone in football [on the defensive line],” Saleh explained.

"We're as deep as anybody in football." Coach Saleh on our D-Line group. pic.twitter.com/KpWKz6jxaS — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2023

Though a top pick, McDonald is a bit buried on the Jets depth chart. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starters at defensive end. 2022 first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff and second-year pro Micheal Clemons also play the position.

All-Pro Quinnen Williams, who recently signed a massive contract extension, mans the interior of the line. Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Clemons also play inside. And the Jets hosted free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad for a visit Friday.

The Jets had the No. 4 defense in the NFL last season.

Still, McDonald is an intriguing prospect. The No. 15 overall selection in the 2023 draft is a freak athlete, noted for his ability to create bend when pressuring the quarterback. He’s a finisher too, with 34 sacks in his collegiate career at Iowa State.

McDonald appeared to be headed for a training camp holdout. But McDonald signed his rookie contract Wednesday.