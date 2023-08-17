A member of the New York Jets' cornerback room is in a sling. But don't worry Gang Green fans, Sauce Gardner is fine.

No, the injured party is cornerbacks coach Tony Oden. Oden suffered the undisclosed injury to his left arm at the Jets' joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

When a scuffle broke out between members of the Jets and Bucs, Oden stepped in to de-escalate the situation. An unidentified player inadvertently struck Oden in the ensuing melee.

Although Oden was in good spirits when addressing the media on Thursday, the situation was a scary one. Oden appeared to lose consciousness as a result of the contact. He needed to be carted off of the field by medical personnel and was hospitalized afterwards. The coach, who in his third season with the Jets, told reporters he was just lying down because he was tired.

“Those guys are a little too big, a little too fast for me.” Oden admitted at training camp. “I didn't move my feet well enough and got caught up a little bit. Got a little war wound. I'll be all right.”

Hired by head coach Robert Saleh after serving as his defensive backs coach when Saleh was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, Oden's cornerbacks are a noted strength of the Jets' defense. Only two teams allowed fewer passing yards per game in 2022 than the Jets.

Oden's star pupil is Sauce Gardner. Taken fourth overall in the 2022 draft, Gardner had a stellar rookie season. He was named first-team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Gardner said that without Oden as his coach, “None of my individual accolades & success would be possible.”