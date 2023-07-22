The New York Jets are entering the 2023 season with high expectations. They have a young and talented roster that is capable of making a playoff run with now Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

The Jets' offense is led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a down season for his standards over in Green Bay which ultimately led to his divorce from his longtime team. He has a good supporting cast, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. The Jets on paper last season seemed like they just needed the right signal caller and they get just that coming into this season it will be interesting to see if Rodgers can meet and exceed their lofty preseason expectations.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: -122

Under 9.5 wins: +100

Why the Jets Can Win 9.5 Games

The New York Jets have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 season. They have a second-year head coach in Robert Saleh, a new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and a number of young players who are ready to break out.

On offense, the Jets have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, and he will be surrounded by a number of playmakers, including Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall.

The Jets' defense is also very good. They have a number of Pro Bowl-caliber players, including Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Carl Lawson. The Jets' schedule is also not as tough as some people think. They play in the AFC East, which is one of the toughest divisions in football, but they also have some winnable games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans, and the New York Giants.

Why the Jets Can Not Win 9.5 Games

The New York Jets have made some big offseason moves, trading for Aaron Rodgers and signing a bunch of free agents to his liking. These moves have certainly made the Jets a more talented team coming into the 2023 season.

On offense, the Jets will be led by Rodgers and Wilson. These two players are two of the best in the NFL, and they will give the Jets a high-powered passing attack. However, the Jets' running game is still a question mark as its barring on how Hall's injury from last season has healed coming into the new season.

We know how Rodgers tends to start slow when he has a change of scenery when it comes to the coaching staff and playmakers. That slow start could hinder their chances of hitting this total if Rodgers doesn't get out to a fast start on his new team.

Final New York Jets Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Aaron Rodgers gets to unite with Nathaniel Hackett which is why he has done some of his best work with the Green Bay Packers. We saw a decline in Rodgers once Hackett left for his first head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos which didn't last long. The New York Jets attempted to beef up the offense to Rodger's liking and that should help him excel in the stacked AFC East. Nonetheless, as long as Rodgers can get back to his old self just two years ago Jets fans really have something to finally be excited about as they hit over this total en route to a playoff birth and beyond.

Final New York Jets Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 Wins (-122)