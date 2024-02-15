Sauce Gardner shared his thoughts on something insane that happened in Sin City.

The Super Bowl just wrapped up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and cornerback Sauce Gardner and the Jets were not among the teams who competed. Gardner did share a story recently about a rather bizarre story he had in Vegas that will have fans talking.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh was the subject of an interesting comment from current 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan. The Jets snuck in a new jersey announcement after Mecole Hardman won the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

With the Super Bowl firmly in the rear view mirror, Gardner shared a story about why he refuses to go back to Las Vegas.

Gardner Shares Shocking Tale

Gardner recalled a card trick performed on him by a magician and the story was surprising to say the least.

The Jets star cornerback added that he will never go back to Vegas because of it.

I was in Vegas and long story short somebody did a card trick and I'm 1000000% that the cards were in my palms. At the end, he he said "now it's a block of glass; move your hand" and a block of glass was in my hands instead of the cards. I'm not going back to Vegas. — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 14, 2024

Fans React to Crazy Story Told by Jets' Gardner

One fan made a comparison to Gardner's coverage against opposing wide receivers and the “here one second, gone another” magic trick.

That's how WRs feel when guarded by you. They think the ball is in their hands and then …. pic.twitter.com/PCva2JhIHK — Byron Lindeque (@TheModelManiac) February 14, 2024

“How much money did you lose on that?” another fan asked.

“Haha magic is real bruh,” another said on X.

“Now make him put a TD pass in your hands so you know what it feels like,” another fan added.

Gardner was a first round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022, with the fourth overall pick in the draft. He is one of the Jets' most recognizable players along with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson.

Last season he had 12 passes defensed and 41 solo tackles for Coach Saleh's team, although he did not have an interception on the season.