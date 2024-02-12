The Jets announced new uniforms while one of last season's big signings won the Super Bowl.

Mere moments after one of their castoffs caught the winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII, the New York Jets tried to flip the script to next season. So, as Mecole Hardman celebrated his overtime TD for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets took to social media to make a “major” announcement. Come April, the Jets will be unveiling new uniforms for the 2024 season.

Perhaps that will be the missing link to propel the Jets back to the playoffs. They missed the postseason for a League-high 13th consecutive season in 2023. Though it should be noted, the Jets changed uniforms several times during that stretch. So, it’s no guarantee a new look will improve their lot in 2024.

The Jets are calling the uniform change a “new legacy.” That’s apparently a tease to the fact that the new uniforms will be their legacy ones from this season, which were a throwback to the early ‘80’s heyday of The Sack Exchange.

Jets owner Woody Johnson joined in the fun by tweeting a clip of several key players hopping on board with the legacy look.

You knew it was coming right? New uniforms this April. pic.twitter.com/jRFh0dsAta — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) February 12, 2024

Earlier in the week, Johnson expressed how “mad” he was about New York’s 7-10 record this season and effectively put coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas on notice in 2024.

The Jets to-do list is long this offseason. A revamped offensive line is needed to protect Aaron Rodgers, who will require a new backup QB once the Jets trade the woeful Zach Wilson.

New York must find a way to re-sign stud edge rusher Bryce Huff. Garrett Wilson needs a complementary wide receiver. And then there’s free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

Making better personnel decisions is atop the to-do list. Just last offseason, the Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract. Then they hardly played Hardman before trading him to the Chiefs. The rest, as they say, is history.