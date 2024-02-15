What does Kyle Shanahan mean with this Robert Saleh comments?

As if Robert Saleh doesn't have enough issues simply by being coach of the New York Jets. Now, Kyle Shanahan, his former boss with the San Francisco 49ers, dragged Saleh's name into the fray after firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in the wake of their 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Supper Bowl LVIII.

Asked on Wednesday if he wishes to hire another energetic defensive coordinator, in line with Saleh and Demeco Ryans who previously held the position in San Francisco, Shanahan made this strange comment:

“Watch Saleh now, he’s not that energetic,” Shanahan said.

Of course, when he was defensive coordinator with the 49ers, Saleh was known for his demonstrative displays of emotion. He oozed energy and fire. So, was Shanahan throwing some shade at his former assistant? Perhaps implying that Saleh has been beaten down in three seasons as Jets coach?

Robert Saleh was put on notice by Jets owner Woody Johnson

That certainly could be the case. Recently, Saleh was put on notice by Jets owner Woody Johnson, who noted that there needs to be a big improvement next season.

“We’ve got all this talent and we’ve got to deploy talent properly,” Johnson said last week. “I think they all got the message. This is it. This is the time to go. We’ve got to produce this year. We have to produce this year.”

The Jets have posted a 7-10 record each of the past two seasons and are 18-33 since Saleh became coach ahead of the 2021 season.

At times, the losing has seemed to get the better of him. Some of that passion has been muted, whether by the inept run of Zach Wilson at quarterback or how the putrid Jets offense has sabotaged some elite play their defense.

Losing Aaron Rodgers to a ruptured Achille four plays into the 2023 season didn’t boost Robert Saleh's spirits either.

As for Kyle Shanahan, whose team lost the Super Bowl in bitter fashion in overtime Sunday, he did compliment Saleh, as well, Wednesday. In discussing how difficult it's been for the Niners to replace such talented defensive coordinators in recent seasons, he said via ESPN, “It was real tough losing DeMeco. It was touch losing Saleh the year before.”

But there was no further explanation about his quote questioning Saleh's diminished energy these days.