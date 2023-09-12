The New York Jets entered the 2023 season with much anticipation, as veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be coming in as the team's new QB1, replacing Zach Wilson. Wilson hasn't had the most convincing first two seasons in the NFL, so Rodgers' arrival was a sight for sore Jets eyes. But in Rodgers' very first game for the Jets, a huge clash against the Buffalo Bills, the 39-year old had to exit the game early after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, forcing Wilson into action.

Wilson isn't exactly a fan favorite, hence the need to bring in Rodgers to reinforce the Jets at the quarterback position. Thus, it's no surprise to see Peyton Manning, during the Manningcast of the Monday night battle between the Jets and the Bills, express his disgust over Wilson's uninspiring performance.

One play in particular drew the ire of Manning. With the Jets at 3rd & 13, Zach Wilson was forced back by the Bills defense, leading to a broken play and an incomplete throw, thereby forcing the team to punt.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Let's just go backwards. Let's just run backwards,” Manning said as he threw his arms up in the air in repugnance. “Looks like Kurt Russell [in whatever film].”

Peyton Manning is DISGUSTED watching Zach Wilson 🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh my God bro, I don't think I've ever seen him this disgusted watching a QB while he's been on MNF pic.twitter.com/AciD3p4UK3 — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 12, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

At the moment, fans are still trying to figure out which Kurt Russell movie Peyton Manning was alluding to with that reference. But one thing is clear: the legendary NFL QB is not a fan of the Jets' QB2.

“How many times will Zach Wilson throw the ball? […] Will he reach 25 times?,” Peyton's brother Eli asked as part of the broadcast's prediction panel.

“No,” Peyton said, point blank. “Three more at the most.”

However, even with there being plenty of detractors in Zach Wilson's ear, he was the one who had the last laugh. Instead of crumbling in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' injury, the Jets rallied, with their defense picking up and Wilson doing just enough to keep the Jets within striking distance. In the end, the Jets won 22-16 off an incredible punt return from Xavier Gipson, which would at least be enough to lessen the concern brought forth by Aaron Rodgers' injury.