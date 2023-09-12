The NFL world watched in shock as Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury in the first quarter of his New York Jets debut. Now, the Jets are fearing that Rodgers suffered a severe, long-term injury.

There is a growing fear that Rodgers is dealing with an Achilles injury, via Jordan Schultz of the score. It is still not known whether his Achilles is ruptured nor how much time Rodgers might miss.

Rodgers is set to undergo an MRI to reveal more about his injury. If his Achilles is ruptured, he likely won't take the field with the Jets again this season. However, the Jets will look to get a final word on Rodgers' injury before making any long-term assumptions.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Still, a ruptured Achilles would absolutely be the worst-case-scenario for the Jets. All offseason, Rodgers was hyped up as the quarterback to save New York. While the Jets have had a strong defense, their quarterback play has been less than stellar. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, was expected to come in and help solidify a position in need of a quality leader.

Going down with a potentially season-ending injury so early into his debut certainly isn't the script New York had drawn up. If Rodgers were to miss the season, New York would once again be stuck with Zach Wilson at quarterback barring a trade or free agent pickup.

Everyone in the Jets organization and New York fans across the globe will be holding their breaths until the results on Aaron Rodgers' MRI are revealed. If the injury is in fact affecting his Achilles, the Jets' quarterback dream will quickly become a nightmare.