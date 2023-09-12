Peyton Manning is in disbelief after Aaron Rodgers was forced to exit the New York Jets' Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Rodgers had to be carted off the field after he sustained a lower-body injury following a Leonard Floyd sack on their first drive. Eventually, the Jets confirmed that it's an ankle injury, though the severity of the issue was unknown.

For his part, Manning was broadcasting the game on ManningCast along with his brother Eli. And after Rodgers was shown being taken off via cart, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB was in utter shock. He thought Rodgers simply hurt his ankle and only needed it to be taped, and so he didn't expect it to be serious enough that the former Green Bay Packers star had to leave the field.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Peyton’s thoughts were all of ours… pic.twitter.com/sA0GC8C8e8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 12, 2023

Moments later in the broadcast, Peyton Manning continued to talk about Aaron Rodgers and his injury. The NFL legend wasn't prepared for the rather concerning development, admitting to his brother that he has nothing to say in the broadcast if Rodgers doesn't play. He didn't even know the Jets had another quarterback until Zach Wilson came in to replace the injured Rodgers.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I've got nothing for you if Rodgers doesn't play. All my study was on Rodgers. I went back to Cal tape!” Manning said, via Sam Monson of PFF.

“I didn't know they had any another quarterback besides Aaron Rodgers.”

Peyton: “I didn’t know the Jets had another quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers” Eli: “Wilson, he was a first round pick.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/OGxHIvKiHD — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 12, 2023

The funny conversation aside, the Jets certainly have nothing to laugh about after Rodgers' injury. Hopefully it isn't as severe as it looked and that the quarterback won't miss plenty of time.