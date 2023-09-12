New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury after getting sacked on the first drive of the game by Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers was later ruled out with an ankle injury by the Jets, though the X-rays on his ankle came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. For the time being, Zach Wilson has taken over as the quarterback for tonight's game against the Bills.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After being sacked by Leonard Floyd, Rodgers went back on the ground in pain and had to be helped off of the field. Rodgers went into the medical tent on the Jets sideline, then he had to be carted off to the locker room. That is when he was ruled as questionable to return.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

After being taken to the locker room, Rodgers was being taken for X-rays, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The fact that they came back negative is at least a positive sign.

Hopefully Rodgers' injury is not something that will keep him out for the long term, but as of now that is up in the air. It will be worth monitoring reports throughout the game, as well as what head coach Robert Saleh says after the game.

For now, the Jets will try to pull off a win with Zach Wilson back under center. Jets fans are understandably upset with the team's luck in this instance. They can only hope now that Rodgers will not be out for an extended period of time.