New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took the high road after legend Joe Namath's harsh criticism. Instead of firing back at Namath, Wilson said some nice words about “Broadway Joe.” Not only that, but Zach Wilson also admitted he must improve under center for the Jets, per SNY TV.

"He's passionate, he's obviously one of the greats" – Zach Wilson on Joe Namath's comments Wilson answers a follow-up question: "I know I need to improve, I promise I'm doing everything I can to keep trying to get better" pic.twitter.com/NUF1Ya3lUg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 28, 2023

Several individuals from the Jets have defended Zach Wilson amid Joe Namath's scathing criticism. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett paid tribute to Namath's greatness in a recent interview with The Athletic. However, Hackett also believes they can prove Namath wrong moving forward.

New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson was on the same page as Nathaniel Hackett. The former said he also wanted the Jets to prove “Broadway Joe” wrong.

“We love Joe…But I hope we find a way to use that as ammunition. And one day, that Joe Namath can admit that he was wrong. Hopefully we can make him eat his words,” Garrett Wilson said.

Zach Wilson hasn't met expectations since the Jets made him the second overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has thrown for 4,489 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in 25 appearances as Jets quarterback. Wilson led New York to an exciting win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Wilson hasn't been productive in the Jets' past two games against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. His quarterback rating dipped to an abysmal 17.8 in the 15-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 3. Wilson's sub-par performance prompted Joe Namath to call him out.

It doesn't get any easier for Zach Wilson and New York. They will face the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. If Wilson has a breakthrough game against the Chiefs, he will silence his naysayers.