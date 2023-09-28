New York Jets legend Joe Namath came out hard against Zach Wilson this week, saying the team should move on, and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett responded to Namath's comments in his press conference ahead of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He's a great, great football player,” Nathaniel Hackett said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He has every right to his opinion. And we have every right to prove him wrong.”

Namath went on The Michael Kay Show and voiced his displeasure for Zach Wilson's play, saying there was nothing redeemable about his performance in the 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Jets were unable to end their losing streak against the Patriots, and the last time they won against them was in 2015.

The Jets came into the year with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, but of course, he tore his Achilles on the fourth play in his first game with the team. The Jets came back to win that game against the Buffalo Bills, but have struggled offensively overall and have since lost to the Dallas Cowboys and Patriots.

The Patriots game was huge, because it is a tough task for the Jets to win this week against the Chiefs. Wilson will have to perform way better than he has so far this season, and it will be up to Hackett and the offensive staff to come up with a plan to pull the upset. It would be a shocking outcome, but the Jets believe Wilson gives them the best chance to win.