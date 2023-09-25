Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath appeared on The Michael Kay Show on Monday, and he did not pull any punches when talking about current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I've seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Joe Namath said on The Michael Kay Show, via Cimini.

Namath also said that Wilson's performance was “disgusting,” and that there were no positives, according to Cimini.

Wilson is playing in relief of Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and it was planned that Aaron Rodgers would be the team's starter for the 2023 season. He tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson struggled in the 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 157 yards, and the Jets only mustered up 10 points.

Many Jets fans have called for the team to bring in another quarterback to play instead of Wilson, and now the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history is calling for the same.

Things do not get any easier for the Jets. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into town to play on Sunday Night Football. After that, the Jets will play the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

It will be worth monitoring whether or not the Jets sign a quarterback over the next couple of weeks, because the quality of play from the offense is not something that will lead to wins.