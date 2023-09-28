The New York Jets are reeling after a 1-2 start to the 2023 NFL season that included the devastating loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to an Achilles injury. Former number two overall pick Zach Wilson has done his best to fill in for the future Hall-of-Famer Rodgers, with mixed results thus far.

Heading into Sunday night's game at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson had thrown for two touchdowns against four interceptions with a QBR of under 70. Wilson's completion percentage is just above 52% which has led Head Coach Robert Saleh to change his tune on Wilson. Saleh acknowledged and demanded better play from the former BYU Cougars product of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“We all acknowledge he has to play better. We all acknowledge that,” Saleh said on Wednesday. “He acknowledges it, teammates acknowledge it, he acknowledges it himself, but the key is to have confidence in yourself. You have to.”

Things have gotten so bad with Wilson's career prospects that a CFL team got favorable odds on becoming the first to sign Wilson should the Jets release him. A new Jets quarterback signee shared comments on possibly replacing Wilson with the media recently.

Wilson was ripped by legendary Jets QB Joe Namath earlier this month.

“I've seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath said on the Michael Kay Show. He added that Wilson's performance was “disgusting” and there were no positives.

On Tuesday, star Jets receiver Garrett Wilson went to bat for his embattled quarterback. Wilson did his best to fire up the former top five pick and pledged his support going forward.

Garrett Wilson is backing his QB1 against Joe Namath's recent criticism. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WIUOzCK97d — theScore (@theScore) September 27, 2023

The Jets have their work cut out for them against the Chiefs this weekend. Kansas City is led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce along with coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs average over 390 yards per game on offense, good for fifth in the NFL, while the Jets are dead last at just 220 yards per game.