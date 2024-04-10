After a breakout 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on premiere pass rusher Josh Allen. But after more discussion, the Jaguars wanted to ensure Allen stays in Jacksonville longer than just one more year.
The Jaguars have signed Allen to a five year, $150 million contract, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. It comes with $88 million guaranteed.
Starting all 17 games for the second year in a row, Allen set new career-highs in tackles (66), quarterback hits (33) and sacks (17.5) His sack was tied for the second-most in the NFL. For his work, Allen was voted to the Pro Bowl for his second-straight season.
While his sacks jumped off the page in 2023, Allen has had a knack for getting to the quarterback since his arrival to Jacksonville in 2019. Outside of the 2020 season – in which he only played eight games – Allen has at least seven sacks every season of his NFL. Over 74 total games, the edge rusher has racked up 251 tackles, 103 quarterback hits and 45 sacks.
Josh Allen cashes in with Jaguars
Now locked into a new career, Allen will continue to be a focal point of Jacksonville's defense. As a unit, the Jaguars ranked just 22nd in the league, allowing 342.8 yards per game. The Jags spent their offseason looking for ways to improve the defensive side of the ball.
It started at the top with a new defensive coordinator. Jacksonville poached Ryan Neilsen after a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. It was a healthy one-year run, as the Falcons ranked 11th in total defense, allowing 321.1 YPG.
While they had to shed some salary for Allen's franchise tag and eventual contract extension, the Jags still added talent around their pass-rushing star. Arik Armstead joined the team on a three-year deal worth up to $51 million. Darnell Savage and Ronald Darby both joined the secondary. Alongside the additions, former first round pick Travon Walker is still in town and only growing.
But for all their additions, the Jaguars understand how important Josh Allen is to their franchise. Spending his entire NFL career with the team, he has not only developed as a key defensive piece but a leader on the team. His new extension keeps Allen in that role while giving him the pay bump he earned on the gridiron.
The Jaguars are coming off of a brutal 2023 season that ended in heartbreak. After a 6-2 start to the year, Jacksonville ended their campaign losing five of their last six games, missing the postseason.
With Allen officially locked in, the Jags will be looking to remedy their 2023 misfortune. It'll take the entire franchise to re-find their footing and take back the NFC South. But with Allen officially a Jaguar for the foreseeable future, Jacksonville has to feel more confident in their chances of a rebound.