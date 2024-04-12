As the 2024 NFL Draft looms on the horizon, the Buffalo Bills are poised to strategically bolster their roster. They want to transform their boundless potential into prowess and aspirations into achievements. With the scars of the previous season still fresh, the Bills' front office, guided by General Manager Brandon Beane, will navigate the draft with a precision that matches the fervor of their Bills Mafia. This mock draft offers a glimpse into the potential future. This is where talent meets opportunity in the quest to bring a long-awaited Super Bowl victory to Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills' 2023 Season Recap
Heading into 2023, the Bills were touted as serious contenders for the NFL championship. Despite encountering several hurdles throughout the season, the team hit their stride at the right moment. They clinched the AFC East and secured the conference’s No. 2 seed. The Bills triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, setting the stage for yet another clash with Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Buffalo fell short once again.
With the playoff run now behind them, Head Coach Sean McDermott and Beane are faced with the urgent task of regrouping and refocusing. The AFC is brimming with talent, and the Bills face numerous uncertainties as they enter the offseason. Fortunately, they still have quarterback Josh Allen secured for the foreseeable future. Now, the main concern lies in addressing other roster deficiencies and managing their recent free agent departures.
Draft Context
The Bills’ immediate need is to secure a top-tier No. 1 wide receiver. This is especially true in the absence of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The 2024 Draft is ripe with potential candidates. Prospects like Brian Thomas Jr, Adonai Mitchell, Keon Coleman, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Devontez Walker are all viable picks according to mock drafts.
Once the wide receiver position is fortified, Buffalo's attention must turn to reinforce their defense. The team's investment in Von Miller hasn’t yielded the expected returns. As such, there is a great need for a dynamic pass rusher. Additionally, there are looming concerns at cornerback, safety, and defensive tackle. Given the depth of this draft class, focusing on an edge rusher initially would be prudent. With a plethora of talent available, including Penn State's Chop Robinson and Washington's Bralen Trice, selecting a pass rusher in the first two days could strategically fill the gaps left by departing players.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Buffalo Bills might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
No. 28 – Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
After trading Diggs and losing Davis in free agency, the Bills introduced Curtis Samuel to their receiving corps. That's primarily a short-area option. However, they still require a prototypical outside receiver who can stretch the field. Brian Thomas Jr. emerges as an ideal early draft target. He can potentially fill the void as a complete No. 1 receiver. A dual-sport standout in high school, Thomas brings a blend of size, speed, and agility, making him a formidable vertical threat. His improved footwork and separation techniques in recent years mark him as a prime candidate to elevate Buffalo’s aerial attack.
No. 60 – Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Following cap-driven losses at the safety position, the Bills could look to bolster this area by selecting Javon Bullard. He is a top performer and versatile defensive back from Georgia. Known for his aggressive play as a slot defender, Bullard’s skills extend beyond traditional safety roles. He has also excelled in the box and as a slot corner. Sure, he had modest athletic testing numbers. However, his impactful play and strong performance grades over the past seasons suggest he could be a significant asset in Buffalo's nickel packages.
No. 128 – Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Initially a wide receiver, Josh Newton transitioned to cornerback at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to TCU. That's where he gained extensive experience and showcased his skills. Despite a slight decline in performance in 2023, his earlier college seasons displayed his capability with numerous forced incompletions and interceptions. Yes, he may struggle with long speed against top-tier NFL receivers. Still, his experience and quickness offer promise for the Bills' secondary.
No. 133 – Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
With the interior defensive line aging, injecting youth into this unit becomes essential. Khristian Boyd could provide fresh energy as a pass rusher. He achieved a high pass-rush grade recently. His potential integration into Buffalo's defensive line rotation, alongside picks such as Tyler Davis, could revitalize their defensive front.
No. 144 – Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson
Speaking of Davis, he was a stalwart run-stopper from Clemson. Davis brings extensive experience and a robust playing style. That's despite his physical measurements limiting his draft stock. His capability to play multiple positions along the defensive interior could prove invaluable for Buffalo. He will complement their strategy to strengthen the defensive line.
No. 160 – Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois
Despite securing a receiver earlier, the Bills' strategy of not rushing into another wide receiver selection reflects their broader rebuilding plan. Isaiah Williams offers exceptional route separation and could provide reliable receiving options for Josh Allen. He would complement the earlier pick of Brian Thomas Jr.
No. 163 – Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
With changes in the secondary, Malik Mustapha could bring athleticism and hitting power to the Bills' safety unit. Sure, he may not be suited for isolated high-coverage roles frequently. However, his abilities in two-high coverage schemes could enhance Buffalo's defensive versatility.
No. 200 – Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri
Cody Schrader’s potential as a change-of-pace back is highlighted by his acceleration and physicality. On the flip side, his lack of explosive, game-changing plays may limit him to a rotational role in the NFL.
No. 204 – Ty'ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
Ty'ron Hopper presents as a fascinating linebacker prospect whose NFL fit will significantly depend on the defensive scheme he enters. His adaptability and skill set could make him a versatile asset depending on the Bills.
No. 248 – Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M
Rounding out the Bills' draft, Layden Robinson offers physicality in run blocking. However, he needs to enhance his athleticism and technique to secure a more permanent role on the offensive line. His development will be crucial for his success at the professional level.