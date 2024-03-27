The Los Angeles Chargers are in a state of transition. A disastrous 5-12 2023 season has brought about a series of changes. They have hired former San Francisco 49ers and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to assume that position in LA. They've also moved on from key players like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams partly due to financial reasons. The Chargers look to be rebuilding. But luckily, they have the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to assist with that.
There are a multitude of directions the Chargers could go with that selection. With their franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, in tow and a ton of needs to address on their roster, Los Angeles is in a prime spot to trade back if they get swept off their feet by an offer. But they are also in pole position to land a premier difference maker on offense, something they drastically could use. Players like Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. fit that bill to a tee.
Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU
Marvin Harrison Jr. is universally regarded as the number one receiver prospect in this upcoming NFL Draft entering the 2023 season. While many still hold him in that regard, Malik Nabers has at least made who the number one receiver is in this class a conversation.
Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr.?@McShay13 joined @ryenarussillo and explained why he ranked Nabers as his top receiver in this year's NFL draft: pic.twitter.com/Vn234WHFKR
— The Ringer (@ringer) March 19, 2024
Nabers had a very solid 2022 season that put him on NFL radars. He posted 1,017 yards on 72 receptions but scored on just three of those catches. Kayshon Boutte was the best receiver on LSU's roster at the time and a potential high draft pick, but Nabers usurped him at the top of the pecking order.
His 2023 season, however, is what has catapulted him to the top of the draft. He upped his reception total from 72 to 89, despite playing one fewer game. His yards jumped by 552 and he scored 14 times, 11 more than his total in 2022. Nabers was dominant in every facet of the game last season.
The best WR in the country?
Malik Nabers in 2023
1,569 Receiving Yards (#2)
• #1 in the SEC
89 Catches
• #1 in the SEC
14 Receiving TDs (#3)
• #2 in the SEC
17.6 YPR
9 100+ Yard games
Can’t guard 🎱 pic.twitter.com/MYRLgOUoyB
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 21, 2024
Whoever gets selected first at wide receiver doesn't totally matter. Both are absolute studs and difference-makers. The Chargers are lucky in that they likely won't have to make a choice. The first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks. The Arizona Cardinals also need a wide receiver, so they will presumably draft one of these two star pass catchers. The Chargers can just take who is left and be on their merry way.
Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
If the Chargers want to throw a curve ball to the proceedings, they can do so by drafting Georgia's Brock Bowers. Wide receiver is by far the most pressing need on the Chargers' roster after shedding Keenan Allen and Mike Williams' contracts. Quentin Johnston putting together one of the worst seasons ever by a first-round rookie receiver doesn't help matters either. It's a position they have to address.
But, this receiver class is very deep, and one could argue that Bowers is on the same talent level as Harrison Jr. and Nabers or close to it. In terms of yards per route run, Bowers is not that far off from those two.
The Chargers were active in free agency to address the tight end position. They lost Gerald Everett but added Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. Those are nice additions, but neither of those two are difference makers. One could make the argument that adding a potential superstar in Bowers and taking multiple shots at receivers later in the draft is a better route the Chargers should take.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State
In case the Cardinals don't take Marvin Harrison Jr., it's worth discussing him and his fit with the Chargers. The fit would be immaculate. He primarily lined up on the outside compared to Nabers, who spent plenty of time in the slot as well. That was hardly a problem for Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr. going against press. Catchable throws optional. pic.twitter.com/HEfus8ywCk
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 26, 2024
His numbers took a bit of a hit in 2023 with the change in quarterback from CJ Stroud to Kyle McCord at Ohio State. But he'd walk into having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at his disposal in Herbert, who really needs a number-one receiver to throw to. This would be a match made in football heaven.