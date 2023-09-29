Ubisoft's number 1 music video game franchise of all time, Just Dance, will be reintroducing 18th-century music with a modern pop twist featuring Baroque Beats in an all-new Just Dance 2024 Edition map: A Night in the Chateau de Versailles together with the French National Center of Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) as well as the Palace of Versailles. This collaboration between the CNC, the Palace of Versailles, and Ubisoft aims to support the sport and culture across their respective territories. Just Dance 2024 Edition is slated to be released on October 24, 2023. It will be an excellent practice for athletes who aim to join the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games which is set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Dance to the tunes of Baroque Beats in Just Dance 2024 Edition

In the Just Dance 2024 Edition, you will be introduced to the Baroque Beats that feature 18th-century music with a modern pop twist that will be available in “A Night in the Chateau de Versailles”. Throughout this map, players will bust a move through the world heritage site of the Palace of Versailles, visibly featuring the different scenic areas such as the beautiful gardens, the Latona fountain, and the majestic Hall of Mirrors. Two baroque musical pieces are highlighted in this specific map which are Lully's “Marche Turque” (March for the Turkish Ceremony) as well as Rameau's “Les Sauvages” (The Savages).

What makes this partnership unique is that all the aspects of A Night in the Chateau de Versailles including music, dancing, costumes, and locations mixed with historical authenticity together with upbeat pop elements – The perfect ingredients necessary for a great extravagant party experience that all of Just Dance fans are very familiar with.

In terms of choreography, it is developed and designed through a joint effort of Ubisoft and the Palace of Versailles department, Chateau de Versailles Spectacles supported by the CNC which combines moves from classic court dances. Expect to see a lot of traditional dance moves mixed in with your beloved pop bops. Make sure to immerse yourself in the rich culture and scenic places like King Louis XIV's court in the Just Dance 2024 Edition.

What Else is there for Just Dance 2024 Edition?

All-New Tracklist Featuring Your All-Time Favorite Hits!

Besides the all-new map that features Baroque Beats, the latest version of the Just Dance franchise will be releasing new content to be included in the catalog. There is a total of 40 new songs and universes that players may enjoy as they dance their way to the top of the game. This includes songs that feature Latin, K-Pop, Hip-hop, and more like Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny, How You Like That by Blackpink, I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston, and a whole lot more. The game's 2024 Edition showcases a variety of genres and eras that we can all dance to. Discover immersive and lively musical worlds with characters unique to each song in Just Dance.

Online Platform with Regular Updates

Just Dance has had its fair share of experience with being an online platform. That being said, Ubisoft regularly updates the game throughout the year and with this, they get to introduce new songs every now and then. Rewards are also implemented for those who play frequently and climb the leaderboards of the game. Enjoy playing Just Dance 2024 with your friends even if they own the 2023 Edition or the 2024 Edition. Connect via the same platform and play together online.

Year-Round Content to Enjoy

In the Just Dance 2024 Edition, you will get to enjoy themed seasonal events that come with free songs and playlists for a limited time. Every season will bring songs that are for everyone to enjoy alongside progression tracks and new rewards. Win and get a chance to claim avatars, backgrounds, name badges, and aliases to personalize your Dancer Card and show off the dancer in you.

Free Trial for Just Dance+

Each of the 2024 Edition copies comes with a free 1-month Just Dance+ service subscription. This gives you access to 200 songs and more that are regularly delivered to you with special perks for in-game events. Make sure to make the most out of this sweet deal and dance your way through legacy tracks from previous Just Dance games alongside the new songs and playlists introduced in the 2024 Edition of the game.

