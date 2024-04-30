Genshin Impact leaks are once again rampant with details of the Sethos kit and animations circulating in the community. Curious? Check out the Sethos leaks of his kit, skills, animations, and more here.
Note that the information below, including the leaked Sethos kit, is unofficial. Links may be taken down due to HoYoverse.
Sethos Animations Leak
The Sethos animations were part of the leaked content from the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 beta. Sethos, along with Clorinde and Sigewinne, are the new characters who will be added in this patch. Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with these new characters is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.
Genshin Impact Sethos Leak – Kit
Sethos is a 4-star Electro Bow character. The leaked Sethos kit below came from unofficial sources and is subject to changes.
Normal Attack: Royal Reed Bowmanship
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 3 consecutive shots with a bow.
Charged Attack
- Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.
- While aiming, the power of Electro will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:
- Charge Level 1: Fires off an arrow carrying the power of lightning that deals Electro DMG.
- Charge Level 2: Fires off a Shadowpiercing Shot which can pierce enemies, dealing Electro DMG to enemies along its path. After the Shadowpiercing Shot is fully charged, Sethos cannot move around.
Plunging Attack
- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill: Ancient Rite: The Thundering Sands
Gathers the might of thunder, dealing AoE Electro DMG to enemies in front and quickly retreating. If this attack triggers Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or Electro Swirl reactions, Sethos recovers a certain amount of Elemental Energy.
“The God indwelt Priest, the Magi who turned pits to springs, the singers of the sea of sand still spread their stories… But I know those are not legends, for they are our ancestors.”
Elemental Burst: Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer
Perform a secret rite, entering the “Twilight Meditation” state, during which Sethos's Normal Attacks will be converted into enemy-piercing Dusk Bolts: Deal Electro DMG to opponents in its path, with DMG increased based on Sethos's Elemental Mastery.
DMG dealt by Dusk Bolts is considered Charged Attack DMG.
This effect will be canceled when Sethos leaves the field.
The archives of the Temple of Silence preserve many tomes left behind by Akhtamun, from the era of King Deshret. Many secret rituals of great power are recorded within, but even among the Temple of Silence, very few could master them.
Passive Talents
Reflected Revelation
Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map.
Black Kite's Enigma
When Aiming, the charging time is decreased by 0.285s based on each point of Sethos's current Elemental Energy that is not over 20. Charging time can be reduced to a minimum of 0.3s through this method. If a Shadowpiercing Shot is fired, consume the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy; if it is a Charge Level 1 shot, then consume 50% of the corresponding amount of Elemental Energy.
The Sand King's Boon
Every 15s, Sethos gains the “Scorching Sandshade” effect, increasing the DMG dealt by Shadowpiercing Shots by 600% of Sethos's Elemental Mastery.
The Scorching Sandshade effect lasts for up to 5s, and will be removed after 4 Shadowpiercing Shots strike opponents. When the first Shadowpiercing Shot affected by Scorching Sandshade hits an opponent, the timer for Scorching Sandshade's expiration will be reset.
Sethos Leak – Constellations
Sealed Shrine's Spiritsong
- The CRIT Rate of Shadowpiercing Shot is increased by 15%.
Papyrus Scripture of Silent Secrets
- When the following conditions are met, Sethos gains a 15% Electro DMG Bonus for 10s (may stack up to 2 times, counted independently):
- Regaining Elemental Energy via Ancient Rite: The Thundering Sands;
- Using Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer;
- Consuming Elemental Energy through the Passive Talent “Black Kite's Enigma.” You must first unlock “Black Kite's Enigma.”
Ode to the Moonrise Sage
- Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Royal Reed Bowmanship by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Beneficent Plumage
- When Shadowpiercing Shot or Dusk Bolt strike 2 or more opponents, all nearby party members gain 80 Elemental Mastery for 10s.
Record of the Desolate God's Burning Sands
- Increases the Level of Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Tome of the Sojourning Sun Temple
- After Shadowpiercing Shot strikes an opponent, the Elemental Energy consumed by the Passive Talent “Black Kite's Enigma” will be returned. This effect can be triggered up to once every 15s. You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Black Kite's Enigma.”
Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.
