After making waves and making moves on Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the rest of WWE's creative department went to work once more on RAW, working through six more rounds of action to reshape the main roster moving forward while taking talents from all three of the promotion's brands.
Opening up Round 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft with Stephanie McMahon announcing picks for both RAW and SmackDown, the two brands opened things up with a bang, grabbing two top factions and two huge singles stars for their respective brands.
Round one:
RAW – Imperium
SmackDown – Jade Cargill
RAW – Damage CTRL
SmackDown – Kevin Owens
When it comes to making selections in the first round, this decision accomplished two major things: getting Damage CTRL away from Bayley so she can have some run with the Women's Championship away from her former faction and keeping Gunther away from Cody Rhodes, at least for the time being, as he focuses on more villain-of-the-month storylines early after his run with the Intercontinental Championship.
Now, on paper, both of those matches could and frankly should still happen, as fans have wanted to see Gunther and Rhodes throw down since they initially linked up in the Royal Rumble last January, and have been hoping to see a rematch between Bayley and SKY since the former beat the latter at WrestleMania 40. Still, for now, it would appear as though those are matches for the future, and something WWE will get to down the line should both remain champions after Money in the Bank.
For Round 2, WWE brought out Logan Paul and IShowSpeed, who named off the next four picks before going into business against Jey Uso alongside Judgment Day and… Patrick Mahomes?
RAW – CM Punk
SmackDown – The Pride
RAW – Braun Strowman
SmackDown – Tiffany Stratton
While technically, all four of these draft picks are sticking around on the same brands, the duo of Speed and Paul did announce the return of Strowman, who had been absent for months due to neck surgery, and immediately came back to haunt them during their beatdown of Uso. Is Strowman a babyface? Or is he a heel, as he faced down hometown hero Mahomes in KC as the fans looked on in horror? Fans will have to find out in the not-too-distant future.
Rolling into the third round of the WWE Draft, Ron Simmons and JBL, aka the Acolytes Protection Agency, took fans to the midway point, splitting up a feuding faction while sending a mainstay of the Red Brand over to RAW moving forward.
RAW – LWO
SmackDown – Legado Del Fantasma
RAW – Drew McIntyre
SmackDown – Shinsuke Nakamura
If you're a SmackDown fan who enjoys the back-and-forth battles between LWO and LDF, well, you are unfortunately out of luck, as Rey Mysterio is heading back to RAW for the next chapter of his career. Fortunately, you did get to see Shinsuke Nakamura on the Blue Brand, which is good news because he's a natural opponent for Rhodes at some point in 2024. And the best part? Carlito was drafted onto RAW alongside the LWO too, which is very interesting, considering he turned on the faction a few days prior.
NXT names started flying off the board on Night 2 of the WWE Draft.
After watching Carmelo Hayes come off the board in the first round of the WWE Draft's Night 1, fans had to wait until Round 4 on Night 2 to see a PC grad's name come off the board, with Teddy Long and Alundra Blayze reading off the picks after CM Punk's big in-ring promo.
RAW – Judgment Day
SmackDown – Naomi
RAW – Ilja Dragunov
SmackDown – Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
There it is: Ilja Dragunov is officially on the same brand as Gunther once more, which should lead to a match between the duo moving forward, as neither man wants to work together as a member of Imperium.
Other notable picks are Judgment Day, though not Rhea Ripley, heading to RAW, and Chelsea Green leaving the Red Brand, which Adam Pearce celebrated shortly thereafter. In the end, SmackDown‘s women's division gets even better, and RAW‘s roster got has a Match of the Year candidate ready to go for some point down the line.
Rolling into Round 5, the Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, earned another shot to name off the picks, and they did not disappoint, though mostly because they brought a table along for a cheap pop.
RAW – The New Day
SmackDown – Pretty Deadly
RAW – Lyra Valkyria
SmackDown – Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
NXT member number two off the board, with another former 2024 champion, Valkyria, joining her mentor, Becky Lynch, on the Red Brand. While only time will tell if they link up once more, the option is certainly there and could be very interesting.
Another major development is Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell going to SmackDown, effectively ending their feud with Alpha Academy as the faction sticks around on RAW. Fortunately, there are plenty of good female acts on SmackDown, and they could get the Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash via a huge win by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill over the Kabuki Warriors.
And last but not least, the GMs of RAW and SmackDown, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, read off the final four picks, with a few surprises in store for the fans who stuck it out until the end.
RAW – The Final Testament
SmackDown – DIY
RAW – Bronson Reed
SmackDown – Blair Davenport
And just like that, the 2024 WWE Draft came to an end, with The Final Testament's feud with The Pride – and all of NXT? – officially ended, Johnny Gargano joining his wife on the Blue Brand, and a third member of NXT, Davenport, being drafted to the main roster, this time on SmackDown. In the end, both promotions look similar yet different enough, and that should serve as just enough of a shakeup to make things interesting moving forward.